WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

852 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to

8 feet with sets to 9 feet.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing

beaches.

* IMPACTS...Surf and very strong rip currents will create

dangerous swimming conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Lifeguards reported very strong rip

currents at all beaches Monday. An additional south swell will

maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday,

mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 PM PDT this evening for a

portion of southeast California, including the following county,

Inyo.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

