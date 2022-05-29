WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 30, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 426 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather