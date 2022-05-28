WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

128 PM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet and a high risk of

dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas. Highest surf in southern San Diego County.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous

swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend...

Gusty winds through Sunday...

Periods of gusty west to northwest winds will continue through

Sunday, with impacts to outdoor recreation and travel for high

profile vehicles. The strongest winds will occur through this

evening with gusts of 35 to 50 mph. Winds will diminish but remain

breezy for Sunday. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected

across all area lakes, along with travel difficulties for high

profile vehicles, blowing dust near dry lake beds, and rough air

for aviation interests. For Memorial Day, lighter winds from the

north are expected.

Cool with some showers and a few thunderstorms....

Below average temperatures will continue through Monday with

afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Morning lows will drop to

near and below freezing in the Sierra valleys, with 30s and lower

40s across western NV. The best chances for showers and isolated

thunder will be over northeast California and far northwest Nevada

between 3 and 10 pm this evening, with additional showers into

the Tahoe basin. Rainfall amounts will be spotty in these areas,

with a few locations receiving between 0.10 and 0.20 inch. With

cooling temperatures, very light snowfall from a dusting up to 1

inch could occur in elevations above 7500 to 8000 feet in

northeast California and the Sierra crest west of Lake Tahoe.

