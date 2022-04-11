WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

828 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 60 mph,

strongest gusts along the desert mountain slopes, where local

gusts to 75 mph are possible.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Coachella Valley

and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

