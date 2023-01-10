WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

136 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley,

Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa

County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento

Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern

Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of roads,

rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone

locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become

clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to bring a

flood risk through Wednesday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

