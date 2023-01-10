WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 212 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 210 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the region. This will cause urban, small stream flooding and flooding of roadways. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather