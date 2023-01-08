WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

704 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the

following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern

California, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter and Yolo.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 704 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom,

Davis, Rocklin, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, West

Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon, Loomis, Rio Linda, North

Highlands, Elverta, Arco Arena, Foothill Farms and La

Riviera.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

