SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

105 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Yolo, eastern Colusa,

Sutter, eastern Solano, western Plumas, southwestern Placer,

southwestern Amador, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus,

southwestern El Dorado, southeastern Tehama, Butte, west central

Calaveras, eastern Glenn, southwestern Sierra, Yuba and southwestern

Nevada Counties through 230 AM PST...

At 1259 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from near Chico to near Fairfield. Movement

was northeast at 35 mph. These storms will move through the

Sacramento Valley over the next 2 hours with strong winds.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down trees and power poles, causing

power outages.

Locations impacted include...

Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Fairfield,

Vacaville, Chico, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Turlock, Davis,

Rocklin, Woodland, Ceres, Paradise, Galt, Oakdale and Oroville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3729 12146 3731 12140 3739 12141 3742 12147

3752 12150 3754 12156 3810 12157 3810 12167

3802 12177 3808 12175 3806 12181 3802 12181

3807 12182 3808 12186 3807 12188 4014 12232

4029 12112 3753 12077 3722 12142

TIME...MOT...LOC 0859Z 208DEG 42KT 3989 12176 3835 12184

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

