WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

150 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Sacramento

Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley,

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County,

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban

areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast

across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to

rises on area rivers, creeks and streams.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather