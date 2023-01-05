WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1231 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the

following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern

California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento,

Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways,

and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn,

Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga,

Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The

Pines.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather