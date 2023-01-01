WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

253 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting San

Joaquin and Sacramento Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

California...

Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting San Joaquin and

Sacramento Counties.

.Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has produced significant

rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson's Ferry

continues to rise and is forecast to crest early Monday morning.

For the Mokelumne River...including Benson's Ferry Near Thornton...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood

stage.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the

following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php

The next statement will be issued before 10 PM PST this evening.this

afternoon at 400 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Cosumnes River Near McConnell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 26.8 feet.

- Forecast...Forecast to fluctuate near 45.5 FT into this

evening then forecast to recede to near 42.5 FT early

tomorrow afternoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low

lying areas along the river are flooded.

- At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:15 PM PST Sunday was 19.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2

feet just after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

21.7 feet on 01/02/1997.

Mokelumne River At

Benson's Ferry Near Thornton 1/01 2:15 stage 19.8 ft

Forecast to rise to near 21.0 FT late this evening then forecast to

fluctuate near 21.0 FT into late tomorrow morning then forecast to

recede to near 20.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon.

Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0

Impact for Benson's Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some

local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are

flooded.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather