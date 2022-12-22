WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

904 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Localized areas of low visibilities may continue through the

morning hours.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be alert for sudden changes in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather