WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1253 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

Localized areas of fog with visibilities below 0.5 to 1 mile could

continue through the afternoon. Visibilities should slowly improve

to 2 miles or better through the rest of the afternoon.

Visibilities could decrease again tonight into tomorrow morning.

