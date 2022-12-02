WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1144 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially be between 5000 to 8000 feet Saturday, dropping to 4000 to 6000 feet by Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be between 3,000 to 4,000 feet. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather