WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

312 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Calaveras and south central Amador Counties through 345 PM PST...

At 312 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mountain Ranch, or 7 miles northeast of San Andreas, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Andreas, Rail Road Flat, Glencoe, Mountain Ranch, West Point,

Lily Gap, Avery and Arnold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3811 12067 3834 12068 3849 12038 3822 12031

TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 233DEG 20KT 3825 12055

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RIVER AND COLORADO BURN AREA NOW IN

EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the River and Colorado burn

area.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

area, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the River and Colorado burn area .5

to 1 inches of rainfall is expected up to and during the period of

the watch. Residents near the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn

areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to

stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas,

which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area.

area, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up

to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan

burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure

to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash

flooding and debris flows.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL

rainfall are possible over the Dolan burn area.

area, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

