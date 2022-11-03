WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

218 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin

/ Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including I-80 and US

50.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility with near whiteout conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

