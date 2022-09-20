WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1157 PM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight PDT tonight for a portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather