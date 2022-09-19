WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 630 PM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Capay Valley near the Cache Creek in western Yolo County. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 626 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.7 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cadenasso, Capay, Brooks, Tancred, Guinda, Esparto and Capay Dam. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather