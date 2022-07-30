WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 533 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Tehama County through 615 PM PDT... At 529 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Saddle Camp, or 17 miles south of Yolla Bolly District Rs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Tehama County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4020 12297 4021 12298 4026 12281 4008 12284 4004 12295 4006 12295 4008 12297 4014 12297 4014 12298 TIME...MOT...LOC 0029Z 159DEG 1KT 4012 12293 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather