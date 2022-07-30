WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 511 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LASSEN AND NORTHWESTERN PLUMAS COUNTIES... At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Dixie Burn Scar near Greenville and near Lake Almanor. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along the ridges west and south of Greenville and near Almanor and Prattville along highway 89. Flooding and debris will be most likely along Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservior south and west of Greenville and along highway 89 from Greeville to Lake Almanor. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Dixie Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dixie Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chester, Almanor, Prattville, Lake Almanor West, Lake Almanor Country Club, Canyondam, East Shore, Caribou, Seneca, Belden, Twain, Paxton, Indian Falls, Bald Eagle Mountain, Tobin, Crescent Mills, Storrie, Keddie and Greenville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Dixie Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather