WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 250 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs 100 to 108 in the valley, 95 to 105 in the foothills. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, and adjacent foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Widespread moderate, locally high, heat risk is expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...Hot with Thunderstorms through the Weekend... Heat: * A warming trend is underway this week, and while it will be hot, it isn't too unusual for mid-June. Highs will run about 5-10 degrees above normal with 90s in the lower valleys and 80s in the Sierra valleys. Reno may see the first 100 degree day of the year by Sunday. * Most areas will see low-to-moderate heat risks for sensitive populations. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle. Thunderstorms: * An increase in thunderstorm chances is expected each afternoon into the weekend. There is a 15-20% chance for storms across the Sierra this afternoon and evening with greater potential for storms across western Nevada, the Sierra, and northeast California by Thursday (20-40% chance). Isolated chances will continue into the weekend. * Hazards with these thunderstorms will include lightning with new fire starts possible, gusty\/erratic winds, heavy rainfall with an elevated risk for flash flooding and debris flows on recent burn scars, small hail, and rapid temperature drops. * Stay aware of weather conditions each afternoon through this weekend, especially if you are recreating outdoors. Take note of vertically developing clouds, and end your activity early and to get indoors. If you hear thunder while you're on the lake or miles into a hike, then you're already too late for taking shelter. Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. Breezes: * Typical westerly breezes with speeds 20-30 mph kick back up Wednesday through the weekend. Low relative humidity may create localized critical fire weather conditions during this time period.