WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 428 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of northern California, including the following counties, Colusa, Sacramento and Yolo. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central California, including the following counties, Placer, Sutter and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 424 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Roseville, Tudor, Nicolaus, Arboga, Olivehurst, Pleasant Grove, and Sutter. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____