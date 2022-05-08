WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 852 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Eastern Inyo county in California. Esmeralda, central Nye, and Lincoln Counties in Nevada. * WHEN...Until 11 PM tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust and crosswinds may impact travel on US-95 between Las Vegas and Tonopah. * WHERE...Mohave County in Arizona. Southeastern San Bernardino County and the Morongo Basin including Yucca Valley. * IMPACTS...Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Havasu. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pierce Ferry Road between Dolan Springs and Grand Canyon West may experience dust storm activity that impacts travel. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected today, with the strongest winds in the afternoon. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. This includes the US 395 corridor. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles with strong crosswinds expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times. Additionally, strong sudden crosswinds may make travel difficult along north-south oriented roads, especially Highway 395. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MONDAY... * WHAT... West winds with gusts to 45 mph through the early morning hours...increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert including Barstow and Baker. * WHEN...Until 2 AM Monday morning. difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may impact travel at times. Difficult driving conditions are likely on I-15 between Baker to Barstow due to strong winds and reduced visibility due to blowing dust. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather