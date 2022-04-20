WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 204 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...Strong Late Season Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow Late Wednesday Through Friday Morning... .A strong late season storm will bring heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra late today through Friday morning. Light snow is expected to start this afternoon above 6000 feet, becoming heavier tonight and lowering to around 5000 feet early Thursday. Travelers should be prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain controls and possible road closures. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities with whiteout conditions at times. Lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 4500 feet. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, with localized amounts 3 feet or more, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...5 PM Today to 11 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Power outages will be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather