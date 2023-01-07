WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 151 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET... * CHANGES...Delayed the onset of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 pm this evening. Snow will begin to impact travel over Yuba and Fredonyer passes during the day today, but won't impact the lower elevations until after sunset. * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, except 6 to 18 inches west of highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 6000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches, except up to 24 inches west of highway 395 possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Impacts Monday- Tuesday include the potential for urban, small stream, and mainstem river flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple storms will bring a long duration of winter weather impacts to the region. The first storm over the weekend will be colder with lower snow levels. The second storm on Monday-Tuesday will be warmer with higher snow levels around 6000 feet. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. this evening. Snow will begin to impact travel over Sierra passes during the day today, but won't impact the lower elevations until after sunset. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph on the Sierra crest. For the Winter Storm Watch above 6000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches, except 2 to 5 feet above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 120 mph on the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Impacts Monday-Tuesday include the potential for urban, small stream, and mainstem river flooding. snow levels between 6000 to 8000 feet. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to increase after 7 pm and will be covered by the Winter Storm Warning. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather