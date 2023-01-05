WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ AVALANCHE WARNING BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED 07:00 AM PST Thu Jan 05 2023 The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will remain HIGH at all elevations today.. * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes to the north to Rock Creek to the south. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 07:00 AM PST to Fri 07:00 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow combined with extreme winds will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http:\/\/www.esavalanche.org\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather