WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

442 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet and 2 to 3 feet

above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 100 mph across Sierra

ridgelines with gusts to 35 mph in lower elevations.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early

this morning, but may drop lower at times in the heavier bands

of precipitation. Snow levels will fall to near 7000 feet

midday, and below 6000 feet this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7500 feet and 2 to 3 feet above

8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 100 mph across Sierra

* WHERE...Mono County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 9000 feet early

this morning, though may drop lower at time in the heavier bands

of precipitation. Snow levels will fall to near 7500 feet mid-

afternoon, and below 6500 feet this evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 6 to 20 inches west of

Highway 395. Lowest valley locations, including Susanville, will

only see up to 1 inch of accumulation.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rainfall is likely for most

elevations this morning, with the exception of areas above 6500

feet which may see a mixture of rain and/or heavy wet Sierra

cement. Snow levels begin to fall this morning and will be below

5000 feet by early afternoon.

