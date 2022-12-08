WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1155 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * CHANGES...Winter Storm Watch upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, except 1 to 3 feet above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated on Saturday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 28 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with ridgetop gusts over 100 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. Saturday and Sunday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. 2 to 5 inches possible through the Chalfant Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with ridgetop gusts over 100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather