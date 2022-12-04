WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

401 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

The heavy snow has ended over Mono County. Isolated to scattered

snow showers will remain possible late tonight through Monday, but

only spotty light accumulations of up to 3 inches are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

* CHANGES...No major changes. Updated timing of heavier snow

bands in the Additional Details section.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches, except 6 to 13 inches above 7000 feet. Wind gusts up to

45 mph with waves to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe through tonight.

Sierra ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with significant delays

at times over main Sierra travel routes through early Monday

afternoon. Winds and waves could capsize small boats on Lake

Tahoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in snow activity is expected later

this evening through the overnight hours. Additional bands of

heavier snowfall will arrive early Monday morning which will

impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 10 inches west of highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a lull in snow activity this evening,

Heavier snow bands late tonight through Monday morning evening

will be capable of producing localized heavier snowfall totals,

especially in the higher elevations west of US-395.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

