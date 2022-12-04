WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

315 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* CHANGES: Adjusted the warning ending time.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 60 mph with ridge level winds of 75-100 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will continue to be relatively

high early this morning then fall through the day. This will

result in significant variations of storm total snowfall between

the mountains and communities at lower elevations. Also, snow

will taper later this morning for lower elevation communities

with gusty southwest winds developing across the Highway 395

corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5

inches, except up to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph on Lake Tahoe with waves up to 4 feet. Sierra

ridge wind gusts of 80-100 mph possible.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.

Very strong winds could cause tree damage. Hazardous boating

conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will gradually fall through the

day. Rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and

Markleeville areas will change over to snow with accumulations

likely with renewed snow showers by this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches,

except 2 to 4 inches west of highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

