WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 229 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for eastern Lassen County, except 1 to 3 feet west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph along Highway 395 and over 80 mph along ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO midnight tonight due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 2 to 4 feet along the Sierra Crest above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along Highway 395 and gusts near and above 100 mph over Sierra ridgelines Sunday evening into Monday. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Weather Advisory to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except up to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... While there may be breaks in snowfall during the advisory period, hazardous road conditions may persist as cold temperatures will help to refreeze wet road surfaces. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.