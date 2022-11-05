WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

147 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* CHANGES...Lowered snow totals for eastern Lassen County.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches for eastern Lassen County, except 1 to 3 feet west of

Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph along Highway 395

and over 80 mph along ridge lines Sunday evening into early

Monday morning.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain

passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and

subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the

lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph

along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday

morning.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the

Sierra.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches, except 2 to 4 feet along the Sierra Crest above

7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along Highway 395

and gusts near and above 100 mph over Sierra ridgelines Sunday

evening into Monday.

* WHERE...Mono County.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

