WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

...One more cool day with showers and thunderstorms...

* Showers and thunderstorms can be expected this morning, with

increased chances again this afternoon. Fast storm motions will

help to mitigate flash flood risks. Generally, rainfall

accumulations will be a few hundredths up to a few tenths of an

inch, but localized areas could pick up to 0.5".

* Light slushy snow is possible on area passes above 8500',

including Mt. Rose Hwy. Thunderstorms may also produce

accumulating small hail at any elevation. Either of these may

cause brief travel issues. Keep in mind travel can still be

impacted by wet roads and lowered visibility. Allow extra time,

especially if you are traveling across the Sierra.

* It will be rather damp and chilly today with daytime

temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Skies will begin to

clear tonight, and overnight lows could drop into the 20s in

colder Sierra valleys, with typically colder spots in western

Nevada dipping to near freezing. Areas of freezing fog are

expected to form in Sierra valleys from Tahoe north tonight into

Thursday morning.

