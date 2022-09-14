WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

558 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts...

* Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy

to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest

observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated

near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and the North

Valleys. Visibility of 2-3 miles due to thick smoke is in place

mainly along and north of I-80. Motorists should exercise

caution for the morning commute.

* As we have come to expect, another wave of smoke is forecast to

push into the region this afternoon and evening with the latest

smoke modeling concentrating the densest smoke plume for this

afternoon across the Tahoe Basin into eastern Sierra/Nevada

counties and through Reno/Sparks/North Valleys. There is some

potential for more widespread coverage extending to near Pyramid

Lake with drainage flows seeping through the Carson Valley and

across Lyon and Mineral counties this evening. Expect additional

reductions to air quality and visibility.

* For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit:

fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality

Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from

the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program

which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.

