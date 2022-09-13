WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

203 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts...

* Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy

to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest

observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated

west of Truckee and northward towards Susanville.

* Another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region this

afternoon and evening with the latest smoke modeling

concentrating the densest smoke plume for this afternoon across

the northern extents of the Tahoe Basin into eastern Sierra

County and through Reno/Sparks/North Valleys. Expect additional

reductions to air quality and visibility.

* For the latest air quality updates visit: fire.airnow.gov, or

check with your local Air Quality Management Division. Please

follow their recommendations to help mitigate impacts from the

degraded air quality.

