WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

228 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low

temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September.

Isolated locations may reach 107 degrees across portions of the

Nevada Basin and Range today.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City-

Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western

Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern

Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration

resources, and those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The hottest day of this heat wave is

expected to be today with highs reaching or exceeding their all-

time records for the month of September. After another record

breaking day on Wednesday, temperatures will drop off a few

degrees each day through the remainder of the week. However,

they will remain well above average and some health impacts may

still be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather