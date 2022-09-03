WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

406 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS

OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, NORTHWEST AND FAR WESTERN NEVADA...

* CHANGES...None.

* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley

California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire

Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City,

Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far

Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt

Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern

Washoe County.

* Winds...Southwest 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Stronger ridge

top gusts 40-50 mph with a few gusts to 60 mph possible.

* Humidity...After a night of poor humidity recovery, especially

for mid-slopes and ridge tops, minimum humidity between 6-12%

is expected in the afternoon.

* Duration...5 to 9 hours.

* Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can

cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first

responders can contain them.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry

vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for

updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.

