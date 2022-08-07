WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

1029 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...Thunderstorms Return with Heavy Rain Risk...

* Another surge of monsoon moisture will yield increased

thunderstorm chances through Wednesday, with potential for

heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and strong outflow winds.

* Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening with a 5

to 15 percent chance of any one point seeing a storm. Monday

those chances increase to 20 to 30 percent, with Tuesday seeing

the most significant risk of storms at 40 to 60 percent

probability. Wednesday will see chances lower as drier air

moves in with about a 10 to 20 percent chance for most areas.

* Another round of heavy rains from these storms is possible with

simulations indicating potential for up to 1 inch per hour from

any storms that develop. There's even some risk of up to 2

inches per hour on Tuesday. This would result in renewed flash

flooding threats, especially on recent burn scars such as the

Tamarack, Caldor, and Dixie.

* People living in flood prone areas or near these recent burn

scars should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action

should heavy rains occur or a flash flood warning be issued.

