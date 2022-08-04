WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Reno NV

1223 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to

develop again on Thursday and Friday. The additional heavy rain on

top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of

flash flooding, particularly near burn scars, small creeks, and

steep terrain.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING AND AGAIN

FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada,

including the following areas, in east central California, Mono

County. In western Nevada, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties.

This includes the Slink, Mountain View, and Boot burn scars.

* WHEN...Through Thursday evening and again from late Thursday night

through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying

areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents

and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars

should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations

near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to

flash flooding. Be ready to act and move to higher ground

immediately should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- The threat of flash flooding will remain possible through

Friday evening for Mono, Mineral, and Southern Lyon counties.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

including the following areas, in east central California, Greater

Lake Tahoe Area. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and

Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. This includes the Tamarack,

Slink, Numbers, Caldor, and Poeville burn scars.

* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.

- Additional rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms with

high rain rates will result in the threat of flash flooding,

particularly near burn scars.

