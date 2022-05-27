WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 26, 2022

_____

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

927 PM PDT Thu May 26 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY FROM TODAY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Pyramid, Lahontan and Rye Patch, Topaz, Bridgeport,

Mono, and Crowley, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Washoe, Walker,

Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser and Boca and Frenchman,

Stampede, Davis, and Eagle.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather