WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 317 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches below 7000 feet, with 12 to 24 inches west of Highway 89 and in the Carson Range. For the Sierra crest above 7000 feet, additional snowfall of 18 to 30 inches is likely. Winds gusting to 50 mph with Sierra ridge gusts above 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with long delays and possible highway closures over the Sierra. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will continue to produce hazardous conditions on Lake Tahoe during the storm with wave heights 1 to 4 feet. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 7 to 16 inches above 5500 feet west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near Highway 395, with 1 to 2 feet west of US-395 above 7000 feet. Isolated accumulations up to 3 feet possible along the immediate Sierra crest. Winds gusting to 55 mph with Sierra ridge gusts above 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays and possible closures on portions of Highway 395. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather