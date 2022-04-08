WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 221 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along the US-395 corridor. Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions in the lower elevations, so avoid activities that may spark a fire. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and\/or candles in the event of a power outage. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather