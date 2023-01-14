WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

218 AM MST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western

Imperial County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

