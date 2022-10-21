WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

648 PM MST Fri Oct 21 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM

WINDBLOWN DUST...

The South Coast AQMD has updated an air quality alert due to

increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality

alert is in effect until Sunday Morning.

In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit

your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and

avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an

air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or

swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health

problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms,

and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or

lung diseases should follow their doctor's advice for dealing with

episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and

people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged

exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are

high.

To help minimize outdoor particulate levels:

• Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation

• Slow down if driving on dirt roads

• Stabilize loose soils

Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location

depending on wind conditions.

To view current and forecasted air quality levels:

Within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website

at http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter,

facebook or Instagram (@county_air).

In Riverside County, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management

District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at

www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality

alert may be available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.

In the Mojave Desert parts of San Bernardino County, visit the

Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District website at

mdaqmd.ca.gov. Additional details for this air quality alert may be

available at www.mdaqmd.ca.gov/advisories.

