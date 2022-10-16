WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

342 AM MST Sun Oct 16 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including

the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa

and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla

Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial

County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua

Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton

Sea.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Very isolated shower activity continues early this morning.

If rain occurs over any spots that received heavy rain

yesterday, localized flooding could occur for a short time.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

