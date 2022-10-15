WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

456 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM PDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

