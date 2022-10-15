WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Riverside County in southern California... * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 332 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Box Canyon. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chiriaco Summit, North Shore and Cottonwood Visitor. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 534 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 534 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 334 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Indio, eastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca and Indian Wells. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather