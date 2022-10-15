WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North Central Imperial County in southeastern California...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 130 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Slab City, Niland, Imperial Hot Mineral

Springs and Glamis.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Iris Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...

At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of

Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north

central Imperial and Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

