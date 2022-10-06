WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

226 PM MST Thu Oct 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz,

west central Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through 315 PM

MST/315 PM PDT/...

At 226 PM MST/226 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Martinez Lake, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 48 and 59.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3323 11444 3292 11421 3279 11458 3317 11470

TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 070DEG 7KT 3298 11440

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

