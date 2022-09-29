WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 348 PM MST Thu Sep 29 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 515 PM MST\/515 PM PDT\/... At 347 PM MST\/347 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Quartzsite to 10 miles southeast of Cibola. Movement was west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Ripley, Palo Verde, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 26. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 156. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 92 and 114. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3368 11409 3312 11443 3315 11488 3388 11447 TIME...MOT...LOC 2247Z 095DEG 5KT 3364 11436 3323 11458 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather