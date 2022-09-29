WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

348 PM MST Thu Sep 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz,

northwestern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties

through 515 PM MST/515 PM PDT/...

At 347 PM MST/347 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Quartzsite

to 10 miles southeast of Cibola. Movement was west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Ripley, Palo Verde, East Blythe and

Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways...

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 26.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 156.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 92 and 114.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3368 11409 3312 11443 3315 11488 3388 11447

TIME...MOT...LOC 2247Z 095DEG 5KT 3364 11436 3323 11458

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

